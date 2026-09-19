Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim’s India visit: From Kishore Kumar songs to a Malayalam icebreaker

NEW DELHI: Diplomatic engagements usually come with prepared speeches, rehearsed phrases and protocol. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim added a more unexpected element to his India visit — a Kishore Kumar song.

While attending the BRICS summit in New Delhi last week, Ibrahim was passing through the lobby of the Le Meridien hotel on September 12 when pianist Mujeeb ur Rehman began playing. Hotel management had told Rehman that the Malaysian leader might pass by and enjoyed Hindi music.

Rehman had learnt that Ibrahim liked two old Hindi favourites — Mukesh’s Dost Dost Na Raha and Kishore Kumar’s Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat. When he spotted Ibrahim approaching, he began playing the first song, a little louder than usual.

Ibrahim stopped, smiled and unexpectedly began singing along. He then asked for Khwab Ho Tum Ya Koi Haqeeqat. The moment later became one of the lighter highlights of his India visit. Ibrahim shared a video of the performance, in which Rehman played the piano as he sang, and it went viral on social media.

Music has long offered a more personal glimpse into Ibrahim’s connection with India. His fondness for Hindi cinema and Indian music has been spoken about in the past. The hotel-lobby performance was seen as a continuation of his habit of bringing popular culture into formal engagements.