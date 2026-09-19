'Outright robbery': CJP's Abhijeet Dipke demands immediate withdrawal of new UPI fees

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Saturday slammed the BJP-led central government over proposed Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) transaction charges for UPI, calling the move "outright robbery" and demanding its immediate withdrawal.

Addressing the media, Dipke argued that the government spoke of a cashless economy after demonetization, and now that people have adopted it, the government has imposed taxes on it.

"I feel this is outright robbery. The charges being levied on UPI should be withdrawn. You (government) spoke of a cashless economy when demonetization was introduced, and now that people have actually adopted a cashless economy, you are imposing taxes on it as well. This decision must be rolled back immediately," Abhijeet Dipke told ANI.

Echoing similar concerns, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla criticised the introduction of charges despite earlier assurances.

"The party had clarified its stand regarding UPI. The government should withdraw the UPI tax; the tax should not be imposed. The Finance Ministry had previously stated that no tax would be levied, yet the tax has now been introduced," Rajeev Shukla told reporters.

BJD Rajya Sabha MP Subhashish Khuntia also voiced apprehension on the impact of charges on UPI transactions, emphasising that tax would place an additional burden on small traders.

“The charges on UPI transactions would directly affect small businesses and street vendors. Even basic transactions can exceed Rs 2,000, and such a tax would place an additional burden on small traders. The government should reconsider the proposal and not impose it," Subhashish Khuntia told ANI.