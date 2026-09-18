From cash to QR codes: How UPI changed the way India pays

Has UPI actually changed how much people spend?

Paying by phone does not feel the same as counting out cash, and this reduced friction can loosen spending habits. A 2024 study of 300 consumers in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district found a significant link between UPI use and changed spending behaviour. A separate survey of 850 people aged 18-65 in urban and semi-urban India found a similar pattern. Among college students, one survey found that 74 per cent felt they spent more after adopting UPI, while 60 per cent said they often exceeded what they had planned to spend.

These are useful signals, not proof for the whole population, since each study covers a specific, limited group. What the evidence does support is that UPI has made spending easier, even if it has not been shown to have raised household consumption nationwide.

Why do millions of tiny payments matter more than the totals suggest?

UPI’s real character shows up when volume is compared with value. In November 2024, it was processing more than 15 billion transactions a month, yet, as of March 2024, it accounted for only about 8.7 per cent of the total value moved through India’s digital payment systems.

That gap is the point: UPI is mainly a system for small, everyday purchases, such as a Rs 30 cup of tea, a Rs 100 auto ride or a Rs 500 grocery bill, rather than large transfers. Because it has absorbed so much of this small-cash economy, its effect on daily life may be larger than its share of total value suggests.

How does India’s system compare with the rest of the world?

South Korea’s Electronic Banking System, launched in 2001, is considered by the Bank for International Settlements to be the first modern fast-payment system. Similar systems followed in Chinese Taipei and Iceland in 2003, Malaysia and South Africa in 2006, and the United Kingdom in 2008. Brazil’s Pix, launched in 2020, became another major national example.

What sets India apart is scale and structure: the National Payments Corporation of India runs UPI as shared public infrastructure, while banks and private apps compete freely on top of it. That separation allowed UPI to grow into both a public utility and a private-app market at once. By 2025, the IMF had recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume.

Is UPI now going global?

The next stage of UPI's story is less about tourists scanning a QR code abroad and more about payment systems talking to each other. India linked UPI with Singapore's PayNow in 2023, allowing money to move directly between the two systems. The Bank for International Settlements has pointed to such links as one of the most promising ways to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and more transparent.

UPI is now accepted or integrated in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, France, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Qatar, Cambodia, Greece and the Maldives.

If more national systems connect this way, a payment could eventually move from one country's domestic rail to another's without relying on traditional card networks or correspondent banks at all.

What happens to the free-transaction model?

UPI's popularity rests partly on being free because of the government’s 2020 zero-merchant discount rate (MDR) rule. But running the underlying infrastructure is not free; banks and technology providers bear real costs for processing, fraud prevention and support.

In August 2026, the government proposed allowing a limited merchant fee on transactions above a certain threshold, while keeping person-to-person payments free. Whether this changes the popular response depends on who absorbs the cost. If large merchants and processors bear it, the effect on ordinary users may be small; if the cost is passed down, or pushes small merchants back towards cash, the effect could be larger.

What has UPI really changed after 10 years?

UPI's real achievement was to separate the payment network from the app used to access it. A customer no longer needs to know, or care, which bank or company sits behind a transaction; interoperability turned out to be the idea that made everything else possible.

Its first decade was about scale: proving that a country could move crores of people onto instant digital payments quickly and for free. The second decade, however, poses harder questions. Can it stay affordable while becoming financially sustainable? Can it stop fraud without slowing down convenience? And can it finally reach older people, the poorer sections and those who are less connected?