From cash to QR codes: How UPI changed the way India pays

Picture any tea stall in India a decade ago. The vendor keeps a tin of coins by the stove, and every rupee of change is counted manually. Today, that tin has mostly given way to a laminated square of black-and-white dots, which customers point their phone cameras at to make a payment. That small shift captures a genuinely large story: in 10 years, India built a payments system that now moves roughly as many transactions in 12 seconds as it managed in its entire first month of coming into being.
The change is being noticed beyond India’s borders. At the recent BRICS Business Forum, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, had encouraged BRICS innovators to use India’s open digital ecosystem. The point goes beyond a payment made at a tea stall. UPI has become an example of how an open payment system can be built and scaled.
In August 2016, UPI was launched with 21 banks and about 90,000 transactions in its first month. Annual transactions have since surged from 1.78 crore in 2016-17 to 24,162 crore in 2025-26, an increase of nearly 13,000 times. Their value has grown from about Rs 7,000 crore to roughly Rs 314 lakh crore. By July 2026, 741 banks were live on the network, and more than 55 crore people had signed up. UPI now carries about 84 per cent of India’s digital payments by volume and close to 49 per cent of the world’s real-time payment transactions, and it works in 11 countries.
The numbers, though, are only part of the story. What UPI really changed was the architecture underlying payments, and that shift is why it is now studied across the world.
India's digital-payment system was not built in a day. For decades, transactions ran through bank branches, cheques and slow clearing cycles. The National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) system allowed swift transactions, while Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) handled real-time settlement, mainly for large sums. In 2010, the National Payments Corporation of India introduced Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), which allowed people to move money between banks instantly for the first time.
Soon after, mobile wallets arrived. Yet each wallet was its own silo: money sitting in one wallet could not reach a merchant who accepted another kind of wallet. UPI was built to address this gap. It allowed banks and apps to talk to one another through a common set of rules, so a customer using one app could pay a shopkeeper using an entirely different one.
Interoperability, not novelty, was UPI's real innovation.
A wallet asks people to join its network. UPI, instead, allowed banks to connect to a shared network and compete on top of it. A new payment app did not need to sign up every merchant from scratch; it could simply plug into the existing rail and compete on design, service and price.
The International Monetary Fund found that when previously separate payment systems in India became interoperable, digital payment use rose by more than 50 per cent within a year, with the strongest effect in areas that had been the most fragmented before. A separate study by the Bank for International Settlements, covering 95 countries and more than 86,000 financial apps, found that open, real-time payment systems with central bank involvement consistently drove faster adoption of financial apps.
Reserve Bank of India surveys found that awareness and use of digital payments are highest among the young. A 2025 government survey found that 66 per cent of those aged 18-25 in the sample used UPI regularly, while telecom data showed that among young smartphone users capable of online banking, 99.5 per cent could also use UPI.
Older people, those less familiar with smartphones, and those in areas with patchy connectivity face real barriers. A field survey across districts in Maharashtra and Bihar found that 57 per cent of non-smartphone users had simply never heard of UPI.
Paying by phone does not feel the same as counting out cash, and this reduced friction can loosen spending habits. A 2024 study of 300 consumers in Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district found a significant link between UPI use and changed spending behaviour. A separate survey of 850 people aged 18-65 in urban and semi-urban India found a similar pattern. Among college students, one survey found that 74 per cent felt they spent more after adopting UPI, while 60 per cent said they often exceeded what they had planned to spend.
These are useful signals, not proof for the whole population, since each study covers a specific, limited group. What the evidence does support is that UPI has made spending easier, even if it has not been shown to have raised household consumption nationwide.
UPI’s real character shows up when volume is compared with value. In November 2024, it was processing more than 15 billion transactions a month, yet, as of March 2024, it accounted for only about 8.7 per cent of the total value moved through India’s digital payment systems.
That gap is the point: UPI is mainly a system for small, everyday purchases, such as a Rs 30 cup of tea, a Rs 100 auto ride or a Rs 500 grocery bill, rather than large transfers. Because it has absorbed so much of this small-cash economy, its effect on daily life may be larger than its share of total value suggests.
South Korea’s Electronic Banking System, launched in 2001, is considered by the Bank for International Settlements to be the first modern fast-payment system. Similar systems followed in Chinese Taipei and Iceland in 2003, Malaysia and South Africa in 2006, and the United Kingdom in 2008. Brazil’s Pix, launched in 2020, became another major national example.
What sets India apart is scale and structure: the National Payments Corporation of India runs UPI as shared public infrastructure, while banks and private apps compete freely on top of it. That separation allowed UPI to grow into both a public utility and a private-app market at once. By 2025, the IMF had recognised UPI as the world's largest retail fast-payment system by transaction volume.
The next stage of UPI's story is less about tourists scanning a QR code abroad and more about payment systems talking to each other. India linked UPI with Singapore's PayNow in 2023, allowing money to move directly between the two systems. The Bank for International Settlements has pointed to such links as one of the most promising ways to make cross-border payments faster, cheaper and more transparent.
UPI is now accepted or integrated in 11 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, France, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Qatar, Cambodia, Greece and the Maldives.
If more national systems connect this way, a payment could eventually move from one country's domestic rail to another's without relying on traditional card networks or correspondent banks at all.
UPI's popularity rests partly on being free because of the government’s 2020 zero-merchant discount rate (MDR) rule. But running the underlying infrastructure is not free; banks and technology providers bear real costs for processing, fraud prevention and support.
In August 2026, the government proposed allowing a limited merchant fee on transactions above a certain threshold, while keeping person-to-person payments free. Whether this changes the popular response depends on who absorbs the cost. If large merchants and processors bear it, the effect on ordinary users may be small; if the cost is passed down, or pushes small merchants back towards cash, the effect could be larger.
UPI's real achievement was to separate the payment network from the app used to access it. A customer no longer needs to know, or care, which bank or company sits behind a transaction; interoperability turned out to be the idea that made everything else possible.
Its first decade was about scale: proving that a country could move crores of people onto instant digital payments quickly and for free. The second decade, however, poses harder questions. Can it stay affordable while becoming financially sustainable? Can it stop fraud without slowing down convenience? And can it finally reach older people, the poorer sections and those who are less connected?