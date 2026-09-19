SC acquits public servant in 20-year-old corruption case, flags CBI 'impatience' in probe

The Supreme Court has acquitted a public servant in an over two-decade-old corruption case involving a trap over an alleged bribery demand, while flagging the "serious lacuna and impatience" of the CBI in the investigation.

The top court, which delivered its verdict on his appeals challenging the May 2024 orders of the Kerala High Court that had upheld his conviction and sentence by a special trial court, noted that "the trap was not permitted to run its full course" and that the CBI could not prove the recovered "bribe" money was meant for him.

It was alleged that the appellant, while serving as the Divisional Security Commissioner of the Railway Protection Force, had abused his official position by demanding and obtaining illegal gratification through subordinate officials acting as intermediaries from RPF personnel seeking transfers, postings and other service-related benefits.

The investigation culminated in the filing of multiple final reports and the institution of several prosecutions based on distinct alleged transactions involving illegal gratification.

A bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and N Kotiswar Singh said there were elements of doubt in the manner in which the trap was executed.

The bench noted that the complainant apparently informed the CBI on August 3, 2005, about the alleged bribe demanded by the appellant and that the probe agency decided to lay a trap the very next day. It said an FIR was lodged on August 4, 2005, and the trap was executed on the same day.

"It is surprising that the CBI started the investigation of a cognizable offence by way of verifying the complaint of bribery even before the formal FIR was lodged. It is also noticed that the CBI arranged the two independent trap witnesses at a very short period of time before the execution of the trap," the bench said in its verdict delivered on September 16.

It said that while the investigating agency could not be faulted for organising the trap in such an "extraordinarily speedy manner", the speed could raise certain doubts about the investigation.