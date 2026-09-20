BJP-RSS hollowed out education system, Rahul standing with students, says Congress

The Congress on Sunday alleged that the BJP-RSS had “hollowed out and corrupted” the education system, asserting that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was standing with students demanding accountability.

The party's remarks came a day after Gandhi, speaking at the fifth edition of his youth outreach programme ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ in Indore, alleged that a “rotten system” had taken control of the country, particularly the education sector, and did not want students to question it.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh, sharing Gandhi's post on X, said, “Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi ji revealed the secret of this system that has been suppressing students. Who is this system? The people of BJP-RSS who have seized control over the entire country. On education, on the economy, on politics, on every institution.”