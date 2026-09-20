Gen Z ranks India's defence ties with Israel above US and France, pro-Israel think tank claims

A pan-Indian survey of Gen Z has highlighted a "perceptible recalibration in generational awareness", with young respondents considering Israel among the top five countries for diplomatic ties with India and the top three for defence cooperation, ahead of traditional allies such as the US and France, the India Israel Centre, a pro-Israel advocacy think tank, has claimed.

Recent cultural narratives, pop culture touchpoints and podcasts have begun highlighting Israel's role in providing emergency laser-guided munitions and surveillance support to the Indian armed forces, rapidly changing perceptions of India's time-tested allies, according to a statement by the India Israel Centre.

According to the survey, 52 per cent of respondents aged 18-29 considered India-Israel defence ties robust, placing Israel third alongside countries including Russia. France was slightly behind at 51 per cent, while the US stood at 46 per cent.

The survey also claimed that 41 per cent of respondents placed Israel among India's key diplomatic partners, ahead of the US at 39 per cent. The statement did not identify the other countries ranked above Israel in diplomatic and defence ties.

The findings, released on September 16, were based on a study conducted using AI platforms, the statement said.