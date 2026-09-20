SC to hear pleas seeking CBI probe into alleged Ram temple donation theft on Monday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will resume hearing a batch of pleas seeking a CBI probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on Monday, September 21.

According to the apex court’s cause list, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana is scheduled to hear the petitions.

During the previous hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, informed the Supreme Court that the investigation was underway and eight people had been arrested. The law officer said he could not disclose further details about the case to the court.

On July 13, the bench had directed the Uttar Pradesh Police to submit a status report in the matter. On July 27, the bench took note of the setting up of a four-member SIT headed by IGP Kiran S to probe the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

It had asked the Uttar Pradesh government to also include a forensic auditor in the probe team.

The PIL (Public Interest Litigation) filed by advocates Narendra Kumar Goswami, Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav and others sought a court-monitored probe by the CBI and other agencies into the alleged misappropriation of donation funds collected at the Ram Mandir.

Besides seeking a Supreme Court-monitored CBI probe, the third petition filed by RJD MP Sudhakar Singh has sought a forensic audit of the entire finances of the temple trust.