‘Uncouth culture’: BJP hits Rahul over Modi mimicry, ‘mocking’ elderly woman

The BJP on Sunday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over a video from an event in Indore, with party spokesperson CR Kesavan accusing him of endorsing an “uncouth culture” after a performer mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made remarks about an elderly woman.

Kesavan alleged that Gandhi shared the stage with people who mocked a “frail elderly Mataji” by referring to her as a “setting” and was seen laughing during the episode.

“Rahul Gandhi shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls who insulted our Naari Shakti by mocking a frail elderly Mataji as a ‘setting’,” Kesavan said in a post on X.