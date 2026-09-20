‘Uncouth culture’: BJP hits Rahul over Modi mimicry, ‘mocking’ elderly woman

The BJP on Sunday hit out at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over a video from an event in Indore, with party spokesperson CR Kesavan accusing him of endorsing an “uncouth culture” after a performer mimicked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made remarks about an elderly woman.
Kesavan alleged that Gandhi shared the stage with people who mocked a “frail elderly Mataji” by referring to her as a “setting” and was seen laughing during the episode.
“Rahul Gandhi shared the stage yesterday with cheap, vulgar trolls who insulted our Naari Shakti by mocking a frail elderly Mataji as a ‘setting’,” Kesavan said in a post on X.
He alleged that Gandhi’s reaction showed that such conduct was being endorsed by the Congress leader.
“No decent, right-thinking person would have found these foul-mouthed, third-rate antics amusing but Rahul Gandhi was seen laughing aloud on the stage he was sharing with them. Such uncouth culture endorsed by Rahul Gandhi is the reason why he and the Congress have failed to resonate with the youth,” Kesavan said.
The BJP leader also contrasted Gandhi’s conduct with Modi’s interaction with the elderly woman, saying the prime minister had ensured that a chair was provided for her.
“While Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, in a thoughtful gesture, ensured a chair for an aged elder, Rahul Gandhi was seen yesterday revelling when such elders were being shamelessly disrespected,” he said.
Kesavan also linked his criticism to the recent Delhi University Students’ Union elections, alleging that the Congress had failed to connect with young voters.
The controversy followed Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event in Indore on Saturday, where comedian Pulkit Mani shared the stage with him and mimicked Modi’s mannerisms and style of speaking.
The BJP’s national account on X said the episode reflected a contrast between what it described as Modi’s “politics of values” and Gandhi’s “politics of showmanship”.
Union education minister Pralhad Joshi also attacked Gandhi, accusing him and the Congress of “moral bankruptcy” and alleging that a student interaction had been used to mock and insult Modi’s late mother.
“Shameful and disgusting! Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have stooped to an absolute nadir of moral bankruptcy,” Joshi said in a post on X.
Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also criticised Gandhi, saying that “a mother is not a subject of politics” and that political opposition should not involve remarks about a mother.
(With inputs from ANI)