Uttarakhand expands probe on forged NEET certificates; eight admissions cancelled

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a strict verification of certificates submitted by candidates claiming benefits under 'reserved-categories' during the state’s NEET-UG 2026 counselling. The direction follows complaints that some candidates had secured admission using forged documents.
“Securing admission through forged certificates is as serious an offence as cheating in an examination,” Dhami said. “As soon as the matter came to our notice, officials were instructed to conduct a transparent inquiry and take appropriate action.”
An inquiry conducted by district authorities has so far found discrepancies in the certificates of eight candidates. The state government said it has revoked their certificates and cancelled their admission processes.
The CM said every certificate submitted would be scrutinised and verified by the district authorities. If any document is found to be forged, it will be cancelled, and stringent action will be initiated against the candidate and others involved.
The move follows the Uttarakhand government's introduction of a stringent 'anti-cheating law' to curb malpractice in recruitment examinations. The administration said its latest action against forged certificates was part of the same effort to ensure fairness in competitive examinations and admission processes.
Officials have also been directed to investigate the role of those allegedly involved in preparing or issuing fraudulent certificates.
The scope of the investigation has now been expanded amid suspicions that more candidates may have used fabricated documents to claim reservation benefits under different categories.
“We have widened the inquiry to cover certificates across all reserved categories. No guilty person will be spared, and strict action will be taken in every confirmed case,” Dhami said.
The state government maintained that the exercise was aimed at protecting deserving candidates and ensuring transparency in admissions.
Dhami said the government would not allow eligible students to suffer because of applicants attempting to gain admission through fraudulent means.