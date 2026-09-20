Uttarakhand expands probe on forged NEET certificates; eight admissions cancelled

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a strict verification of certificates submitted by candidates claiming benefits under 'reserved-categories' during the state’s NEET-UG 2026 counselling. The direction follows complaints that some candidates had secured admission using forged documents.

“Securing admission through forged certificates is as serious an offence as cheating in an examination,” Dhami said. “As soon as the matter came to our notice, officials were instructed to conduct a transparent inquiry and take appropriate action.”

An inquiry conducted by district authorities has so far found discrepancies in the certificates of eight candidates. The state government said it has revoked their certificates and cancelled their admission processes.

The CM said every certificate submitted would be scrutinised and verified by the district authorities. If any document is found to be forged, it will be cancelled, and stringent action will be initiated against the candidate and others involved.

The move follows the Uttarakhand government's introduction of a stringent 'anti-cheating law' to curb malpractice in recruitment examinations. The administration said its latest action against forged certificates was part of the same effort to ensure fairness in competitive examinations and admission processes.