Yuva Shakti at heart of India’s journey towards Viksit Bharat, says PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Praising young people for their role and contribution to nation-building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described youth power as being at the heart of India’s progress towards a Viksit Bharat. Speaking at the 20th Rozgar Mela, where more than 51,000 appointment letters were virtually distributed, Modi said, “India’s Yuva Shakti is at the heart of our journey towards a Viksit Bharat. The Rozgar Mela reflects our commitment to creating new opportunities for the youth.”

Reiterating his government’s commitment to employment generation, he said, “The government is working on every front to increase employment in the country,” he said, adding that the talent and skills of Indian youth have earned global confidence. Modi said the world now has high expectations from Indian innovators, entrepreneurs and young workforce.

He added that free trade agreements are opening new avenues of oppportunities for young people. “India is currently the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem. Moreover, India’s startup story is no longer confined to major metropolitan areas. Today, roughly half of all recognised startups are based in Tier II and Tier III cities,” Modi said.

Welcoming the new appointees to the government, Modi emphasised the pivotal role of young people in advancing the twin objectives of a developed and self-reliant India. He highlighted their responsibility towards fellow citizens, particularly the younger generation, whose skills have generated growing international expectations. “The world has high hopes from our innovators, our entrepreneurs and our youth power,” asserted Modi.

Modi also outlined the government’s focus on future-ready skills through initiatives like the National Education Policy, Skill India Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana and efforts to promote apprenticeships. “Our endeavor is that the education and skills of the youth keep pace with needs of changing economy,” Modi said.