PM Modi hails 'Yuva Shakti', highlights govt's commitment to youth-led development

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the central government is working to promote and support youth-led development across the country. In a post on X, Modi highlighted his government's strong commitment to youth-led development and the growth of a vibrant innovation ecosystem.
"One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations," PM Modi said.
Notably, PM Modi’s remarks on youth-led development came as the NDA government marks 12 years in office under his leadership since 2014.
Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by his government over the past 12 years to support and accelerate youth-led development, the Prime Minister said, "Through initiatives such as StartUp India, Digital India, SKILL India, and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprises."
Modi further stated that India's youth are making their mark across a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. He added that it is heartening to see young Indians contributing to fields that will shape the future of the nation and the world.
Reflecting on the country's progress in advancing youth-led development over the past decade, the Prime Minister further said, “Today, India is among the world's leading Startup destinations, and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages”.
He also acknowledged that Indian youth have brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports and at numerous international competitions. He highlighted the performances of young Indian athletes and how they have consistently enhanced national pride.
In another post, the PM said, “At the same time, a stronger sporting ecosystem, better infrastructure and greater support for athletes are creating new opportunities for young talent and encouraging them to pursue sports”.
Underscoring the significance of youth-led development, he further said, “Our youth have also brought immense glory to the nation in the fields of sports. In numerous international competitions, young India athletes have consistently enhanced national pride”.
After Modi became India's longest-serving elected prime minister on June 10, surpassing the record set by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, he has been sharing details of the work carried out by the government across various sectors, including the empowerment of women, youth and farmers.
Furthermore, the BJP also described the ongoing transformation across sport and other sectors as “Amrit Peedhi-led change”, quoting PM Modi’s statement -- “The strength of youth will take India to new heights and hoist the flag of young India across the world”.
The BJP also cited the Modi government’s sports policy, adding that 30,752 athletes were supported under Khelo India and that they won 107 medals at the Asian Games and 29 medals at the Paris Paralympics.
Supporting the Prime Minister’s remarks, the party further said that the number of start-ups in the country has increased from 350 in 2014 to 2.2 lakh active start-ups today.
“From limited opportunities to over 6 crore youth have been empowered through skill development initiatives and over 12.5 lakh appointments were issued at Rozgar melas”, the BJP claimed.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, the BJP said, “Congress treated India’s youth as a vote bank while PM Modi gave them opportunities”.