PM Modi hails 'Yuva Shakti', highlights govt's commitment to youth-led development

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the central government is working to promote and support youth-led development across the country. In a post on X, Modi highlighted his government's strong commitment to youth-led development and the growth of a vibrant innovation ecosystem.

"One of the defining features of the last 12 years has been the confidence with which India’s youth have pursued their aspirations," PM Modi said.

Notably, PM Modi’s remarks on youth-led development came as the NDA government marks 12 years in office under his leadership since 2014.

Highlighting the initiatives undertaken by his government over the past 12 years to support and accelerate youth-led development, the Prime Minister said, "Through initiatives such as StartUp India, Digital India, SKILL India, and Atal Innovation Mission, an ecosystem has emerged that encourages innovation, entrepreneurship and enterprises."

Modi further stated that India's youth are making their mark across a wide range of sectors, including science and technology, manufacturing, space, semiconductors and drones. He added that it is heartening to see young Indians contributing to fields that will shape the future of the nation and the world.

Reflecting on the country's progress in advancing youth-led development over the past decade, the Prime Minister further said, “Today, India is among the world's leading Startup destinations, and many of these success stories are being scripted by our Yuva Shakti and that too from smaller towns and villages”.

He also acknowledged that Indian youth have brought immense glory to the nation in the field of sports and at numerous international competitions. He highlighted the performances of young Indian athletes and how they have consistently enhanced national pride.