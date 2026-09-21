NHAI introduces new guidelines for high-speed corridors to ensure uniformity and consistency

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has come up with comprehensive guidelines for the planning and design of high-speed corridors other than expressways to ensure uniformity and consistency. The different standards and specifications are being adopted for preparing detailed project reports (DPRs) for access-controlled national highways.

The aim is to develop a network of the world-class national highways (NHs). The lane configuration will be standardised based on detailed traffic assessment.

Corridors with traffic flow up to 15,000 vehicles, with four-lane highways and four-lane structures, will have a width of 60 metres.

A four-lane highway and four-lane structures corridor refers to a roadway designed with four active lanes for traffic, while permanent structures like bridges, flyovers, and underpasses are built wide enough to accommodate six lanes right from the start.

Similarly, the highways with traffic flow between 15,000-25,000 vehicles, with four-lane highways and six-lane structures, will have a width of 70 metres.

Also, Highways with traffic flow between 25,000-40,000 vehicles will have a width of 70 metres for a six-lane highway and six-lane structures configuration.

A key focus of the guidelines is on the incorporation of additional safety measures appropriate for high-speed traffic conditions on corridors.

Special provisions have also been prescribed for advance notification of exits and entries, enabling highway users to anticipate and safely navigate upcoming access and egress points.