SC to constitute special bench to hear NHAI plea against stray cattle shelter order

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to constitute a special bench to hear a plea by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) challenging a direction to construct shelters for stray cattle across the country.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the NHAI, told a bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana that the direction had been issued by a special bench headed by Justice Vikram Nath.

Mehta said the NHAI had been asked to establish shelters for stray cattle across the country, entailing an estimated expenditure of Rs 7,000 crore.

“Our case is that it should be done by the local district-level administration. We cannot do it pan India,” he said.

The solicitor general sought reconstitution of the special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria to hear the NHAI's application.

“There is a matter concerning stray dogs. I am moving an application on behalf of NHAI,” Mehta told the bench, adding that the special bench could not be constituted without a direction from the CJI.

“We will constitute,” the Chief Justice said.

The development came during the hearing of a batch of matters concerning the management of stray dogs and cattle and the responsibilities of various government authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)