'Where have the achche din gone, PM Modi?’: Congress attacks Centre over rising food prices

The Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government over what it described as “skyrocketing prices” of food items, using the popular 1977 Bollywood song Kya Hua Tera Vada to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on inflation.
Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report claiming that rising prices of food items, pulses and cooking oil had disrupted household budgets.
In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said the sharp increase in food prices had placed a heavy burden on middle-class and poorer households.
He claimed that prices of several spices had risen by 10% to 25% over the past month. According to Ramesh, green cardamom rose from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,400 per kg, black cardamom from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800, cumin from Rs 360 to Rs 400, and mace from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kg.
He also cited increases in the prices of pulses and edible oils. Arhar dal, he said, rose from Rs 100 to Rs 130 per kg, while chana dal increased from Rs 70 to Rs 100 and urad from Rs 120 to Rs 140. Mustard oil, meanwhile, reached Rs 210 per litre from Rs 190, while Safola oil rose to Rs 280 from Rs 240.
Ramesh further claimed that the all-India average retail price of onions increased from Rs 29.50 per kg in June to Rs 53.78 per kg in September, an 82.3% rise.
He said rising prices were making essential food items increasingly unaffordable for poorer households and accused the Prime Minister of remaining silent on inflation.
“The country is asking, ‘Where have the achche din gone, Prime Minister ji?’” Ramesh said, adding, “Kya hua tera vada? Woh kasam, woh irada?”
The Congress leader called on the Modi government to take immediate measures to contain inflation and provide relief to consumers.
The Congress has repeatedly raised the issue of rising prices and accused the government of pursuing “anti-people” policies. The government has rejected such criticism and pointed to the country’s GDP figures.
(With inputs from PTI)