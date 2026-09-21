'Where have the achche din gone, PM Modi?’: Congress attacks Centre over rising food prices

The Congress on Monday attacked the Modi government over what it described as “skyrocketing prices” of food items, using the popular 1977 Bollywood song Kya Hua Tera Vada to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on inflation.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh shared a media report claiming that rising prices of food items, pulses and cooking oil had disrupted household budgets.

In a post in Hindi, Ramesh said the sharp increase in food prices had placed a heavy burden on middle-class and poorer households.

He claimed that prices of several spices had risen by 10% to 25% over the past month. According to Ramesh, green cardamom rose from Rs 4,000 to Rs 4,400 per kg, black cardamom from Rs 2,400 to Rs 2,800, cumin from Rs 360 to Rs 400, and mace from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,000 per kg.