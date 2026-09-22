45 student suicides reported from 23 IITs in five years, 28 victims from SC, ST, OBC groups

NEW DELHI: Twenty-three Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) reported 45 student suicides between 2020-21 and 2024-25, 28 of them involving students from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities, according to official data.

The numbers were compiled after data was obtained from all the IITs for a provisionally-admitted Lok Sabha starred question dated December 8, 2025.

The 28 students accounted for more than 62 per cent of all suicides reported by the IITs during the period.

Twelve of those who died were from OBC, nine from SC and seven from ST communities. Sixteen were from the General category and one from the Economically Weaker Sections category.

The number of suicides rose sharply in 2023-24, when the IITs reported 16 deaths, up from six the previous year. Thirteen suicides were reported in 2024-25.

IIT-Hyderabad reported the highest number of suicides over the five years at seven. IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Delhi and IIT-Kanpur reported six each, while IIT-Madras reported five and IIT (BHU)-Varanasi four.