IIT Bombay student's death brings student suicides back in focus

NEW DELHI: The death of an IIT Bombay student on September 18, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on campus, has triggered protests, bringing back the spotlight on student suicides.

The student allegedly took the extreme step hours after he was caught using a mobile phone during a mid-semester examination, the institute has said.

The incident comes after an IIT Delhi student died by suicide last month, leading to outrage on the campus, and is one of the several such deaths that have occurred across the premier technical institutions of the country in recent years.

Here is an account of what the numbers say, how the IITs and the Centre have acted and the status of official inquiries into such cases.

1. What do the numbers say?

The Ministry of Education in July 2023 informed Parliament that 39 students have died by suicide in the five years between 2018 and 2023 across IITs.

According to the data compiled by the Global IIT Alumni Support Group, 171 unnatural deaths of students have been recorded in the past 20 years, with 82 per cent of these being suicides on campus.

2. What does the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force on student suicides say?

The National Task Force to address mental health concerns of students and prevent suicides in higher education institutions noted in its interim report that the “suicide epidemic” in educational institutions can be attributed to a plethora of factors, including but not limited to academic pressure, caste-based discrimination, financial stress and sexual harassment, exam failure, etc.

The report, made public in June 2026, noted that the faculty members across IITs felt ill-equipped to address mental health issues, and 90 per cent lacked proper training to support students with such sensitive concerns.

According to the panel’s report, responses from 31 centrally funded institutions, including 23 IITs, showed that although 18 institutes had at least one mental health service provider, only four reported formal training for faculty mentorship programmes, and only 10 reported formal training for peer-support initiatives.

The panel noted that the term "counsellor" was used inconsistently across institutes, making it hard to assess how many trained mental-health professionals were actually available.