Air India personnel suspended over immigration lapse: Ram Mohan Naidu

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said Air India personnel responsible for the immigration lapse involving an Air India flight from Amritsar to Munich had been suspended. He also said government rules do not bar an airport operator from running an airline, referring to the recent interest shown by the Adani Group in entering airline operations.

Naidu was briefing the media after signing MoUs related to the expansion of the UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme).

The immigration breach occurred on the intervening night of September 4 that involved a flight operated under the hub-and-spoke model, which permits all clearances at the airport of origin. Three Italians who travelled from Amritsar to Delhi on flight AI-1115 later departed on Lufthansa flight LH-763 without completing mandatory immigration clearance.

Responding to a query on the lapse, the minister said, “The Air India personnel who were there to escort the domestic or the international passengers through the respective pathways were found to be at fault and they were immediately suspended too.“ The show-cause notice was aimed at ensuring that any issues with security were immediately addressed by the airline.

The minister added, “We had a meeting with Air India also and we understood that they have put in place many checks and balances so that the situation does not repeat itself.”

Referring to the convenience offered to international passengers by the hub-and-spoke model, Naidu said, “We have done three cities and it was going on comfortably until one lapse there. We have now created a robust ecosystem. All the lapses have been cleared and a stronger ecosystem has been created.”