Air India personnel suspended over immigration lapse: Ram Mohan Naidu

NEW DELHI: Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Tuesday said Air India personnel responsible for the immigration lapse involving an Air India flight from Amritsar to Munich had been suspended. He also said government rules do not bar an airport operator from running an airline, referring to the recent interest shown by the Adani Group in entering airline operations.
Naidu was briefing the media after signing MoUs related to the expansion of the UDAN (Regional Connectivity Scheme).
The immigration breach occurred on the intervening night of September 4 that involved a flight operated under the hub-and-spoke model, which permits all clearances at the airport of origin. Three Italians who travelled from Amritsar to Delhi on flight AI-1115 later departed on Lufthansa flight LH-763 without completing mandatory immigration clearance.
Responding to a query on the lapse, the minister said, “The Air India personnel who were there to escort the domestic or the international passengers through the respective pathways were found to be at fault and they were immediately suspended too.“ The show-cause notice was aimed at ensuring that any issues with security were immediately addressed by the airline.
The minister added, “We had a meeting with Air India also and we understood that they have put in place many checks and balances so that the situation does not repeat itself.”
Referring to the convenience offered to international passengers by the hub-and-spoke model, Naidu said, “We have done three cities and it was going on comfortably until one lapse there. We have now created a robust ecosystem. All the lapses have been cleared and a stronger ecosystem has been created.”
Air India refused to share details of the personnel suspended or its response to the show-cause notice despite being contacted.
On the Adani Group’s interest in starting an airline, Naidu said there was no government rule barring an airport operator from owning an airline.
“The government is clear that we need more airlines to come into the picture in order to provide more options to the passengers. If the airline operator only wants to do it, we need to create a system where the consequences have to be taken care of. We openly know there are a lot of pros regarding this. But no decision has been taken yet. As such In the government, there is no clause or rule anywhere that stops the airport operator from owning an airline.”
He said the only rules in place were the OMDA (Operation, Management and Development Agreement) for the Delhi and Mumbai airports. “If BIAL (which operates Bengaluru airport) , a private operator, wants to operate an airline, then there is no rule stopping them,” he added.
On the duopoly enjoyed by Air India and IndiGo, Naidu said the ministry wanted airlines to take advantage of the number of airports in the country. “Atleast five airlines with atleast 100 aircraft each is the ambition that the Ministry also has in encouraging these airlines.” Akasa Air was getting atleast one to two aircraft per month and was growing steadily, while Fly91 had recently placed orders for 40 ATR aircraft, he added.
“For UDAN, we plan to spend almost 30,000 crores over the next ten years and with the State and other stakeholders also pitching in , and it might go up to Rs 60,000 crores in terms of impact,” he said.
Asked whether any cap would be imposed on airlines in view of the approaching festive season and the expected spike in airfares, Naidu said the government was examining the issue. He said the ministry had engaged with airlines in similar situations in the past.
“We hold regular meetings and we definitely point it out to them that during the festive season, they have to keep fare prices at a reasonable level so that the people can travel during this important time.”
Naidu also said the West Asia crisis had pushed up Aviation Turbine Fuel prices, affecting airfares. “Anywhere between 40 to 43% of the air fare comes from the ATF. A small increase in ATF will impact the air fare prices. We are trying to look into the situation.”
On the absence of action by the regulator, the DGCA, regarding 100% testing of pilots despite repeated directions from the ministry, Naidu said, “The testing will be done randomly and not on everyone as it would create operational constraints. The framework, the guidelines and the deliberations have to be done by the DGCA. We have given them our intention. We are waiting for the CAR (Civil Aviation Requirement) change that will take place. The DGCA will release it very soon.”