Dharmasthala rape-murder case: SC directs fresh probe; orders Karnataka to constitute independent SIT

NEW DELHI: Taking a fresh turn in a case that has remained unresolved for more than a decade, the Supreme Court, in its verdict has ordered a fresh investigation into the 2012 rape and murder of a 17-year-old girl at Belthangady, Dakshina Kannada, Karnataka.

A Bench comprising Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva and Justice Sanjay Kumar allowed the appeal filed by the mother of the deceased victim, Kusumavati Gowda, and set aside the Karnataka High Court's order of August 30, 2024 which had dismissed the petition seeking reinvestigation.

"The manner in which the investigation had progressed shocks the very conscience of the court. Injustice to a person falsely charged can be compensated, but injustice to a victim who has been brutally raped and murdered cannot be compensated," the court observed, in its 49-page judgement, accessed by the TNIE.

The bench reiterated that fair investigation is a constitutional right under Article 21, and that investigation must be fair, transparent and judicious.

It added that in exceptional circumstances a Constitutional Court can order fresh investigation to prevent miscarriage of criminal justice.

The Advocates who fought the case in the top court were; Senior advocates, Sobha Gupta, Shekhar G Devasa and Thashmitha Muthanna, Advocate.

In its verdict, the Supreme Court has directed the State of Karnataka to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a senior police officer and comprising investigators experienced in modern investigative technology. Importantly, no officer associated with the earlier investigations by the Belthangady Police, CID or CBI can be part of the new SIT.

The deceased girl, aged approximately 17 years, was a second-year Pre-University student at Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara College, Dharmasthala.

On October 9, 2012, she left home for college and returned later in the afternoon and was last seen walking towards her house. When she did not return home, her family and local residents searched for her and a missing complaint was lodged with the Belthangady Police.