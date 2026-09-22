Drug regulatory body cracks whip, bans painkillers, antibiotics without prescription.

NEW DELHI: India’s drug regulator has issued an advisory warning the public, doctors, pharmacists and hospitals against indiscriminate use of painkillers and antibiotics, highlighting the risk of rising chronic kidney disease, avoidable adverse drug reactions and antimicrobial resistance.

In its September 21 circular, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) called for rational, safe and responsible use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), used commonly to relieve pain and inflammation, and antibiotics.

The Drugs Controller General (India) Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi in the circular said that import, manufacture, sale and distribution of drugs are regulated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 and the rules framed under it.

“As per the said rules, all drugs including non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and antibiotics are required to be sold and distributed in the country on prescription of an RMP/specialist only,” he said.

The CDSCO said various drugs, including NSAIDs and antibiotics, have been placed under Schedules G, H, H1 and X of the Drugs Rules, 1945, considering their potential risks, and require appropriate medical supervision.

“Most of NSAIDs are included in the Schedule H of Drugs Rules, 1945. Thus, they are not to be sold by retail without the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner as is required in Rule 97 of Drugs Rules, 1945,” he added.

He said that most antibiotics are included in Schedule H1 and carry warnings that they are dangerous to take except in accordance with medical advice and should not be sold by retail without the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.