MHA flags 'dangerous trend of trafficking through overseas job offers', calls for specialised action.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has flagged a "dangerous trend" of trafficking through "overseas recruitment scams", directing states and Union Territories to "lead a specialised offensive" against rackets that lure victims with promises of high-paying jobs and trap them in "CyberFraud Centres".

In an advisory to states and UTs, the ministry called for a specialised enforcement response involving state police, cyber cells, labour authorities and local administrations.

The state cyber cells were directed to remain vigilant on social media and job portals for suspicious recruitment offers. The advisory said authorities should promptly seize digital chats and payment records as evidence in cases of fraudulent recruitment.

Asking the states and UTs to establish a mandatory verification mechanism for local recruitment agencies, the ministry said agencies operating without a valid licence from the Protector of Emigrants under the Ministry of External Affairs, or those facilitating illegal "donkey" routes, should be shut down and their operators prosecuted under aggravated trafficking provisions.

"State/UT administrations need to establish a structured mechanism for regular circulation and sharing of verified information relating to labour hiring agencies, placement agencies, contractors, and overseas recruitment facilitators with police, anti-human trafficking units (AHTU), special branches, district administration, etc," it said.

The ministry urged states to use the e-Migrate portal for public awareness campaigns to warn people about unauthorised migration and involve panchayats in identifying and reporting unauthorised agents.