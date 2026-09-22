NEET quota scam: Two held over fake freedom fighter certificates in Uttarakhand

DEHRADUN: A Special Investigation Team probing the alleged use of forged freedom fighter-dependent certificates for securing medical admissions under NEET-UG arrested two people on Tuesday, marking the first arrests in the case.

The accused have been identified as alleged mastermind Rupesh Pandit, who runs an educational consultancy in Meerut, and Arvind Kumar, whose daughter allegedly obtained admission using a forged certificate.

The arrests were made after the two were summoned to Raipur police station in Dehradun for questioning. Police said they were taken into custody after being confronted with documentary and other evidence gathered during the investigation.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal said Pandit and his associates had allegedly demanded Rs 45 lakh for each admission under the freedom fighter-dependant quota. Families of three candidates had paid Rs 20 lakh each as advance, while the remaining amount was to be paid after admission and commencement of classes.

“Forged freedom fighter-dependent certificates were prepared using fabricated documents, following which the three candidates secured MBBS admission in different medical colleges,” SSP Dobhal said.

According to the SIT, Kumar had approached Pandit to arrange an MBBS seat for his daughter. He also sought admissions for the children of two acquaintances.

Kumar allegedly admitted during questioning that he had paid ₹20 lakh as advance for his daughter’s certificate and admission. A case has also been registered against her at Raipur police station.

Investigators said Pandit had been working as an education consultant with his associates for nearly five years. He operated a company named MECODO Pathshala in Meerut and allegedly facilitated admissions, on commission, to MBBS, BTech, BCA, BBA and BCom courses at private universities in India and abroad.

“Pandit owns a major institute in Meerut that prepares students for medical and other competitive examinations. Forged certificates prepared through his network are suspected to have been used in India and abroad,” the SSP said.