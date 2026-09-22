New framework being worked out for Ladakh under Article 371: Chief Secretary

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has disclosed that a new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards tailored to Ladakh’s specific needs, covering land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.
“A new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards suited to the specific requirements of Ladakh. A new model is being worked out considering the aspiration of the Ladakhis, which does not exist anywhere else in the country,” Kundra said during his interaction with prominent civil society members of the region.
The prominent civil society members representing diverse backgrounds and sections of society include Palga Rinpoche, Deldan Namgyal, former MLA, Rigzin Dorjay from Ladakh Buddhist Association, Mohammad Shafi from Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Rev. Dechen Chamga from the Christian Association, Morup Namgyal, Padma Shri, Chewang Norphel, Padma Shri, Honorary Captain Tashi Tsepel, Vir Chakra, Tsewang Namgyal, former Ambassador, and Kunzes Dolma from the Women’s Forum met Kundra.
While addressing the civil society members, the Chief Secretary said there is a broad agreement on the need for constitutional protection for Ladakh.
The important thing, he said, is that constitutional protection is required for Ladakh. “The protection should cover our land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.”
The Chief Secretary said direct elections to the proposed UT-level body were among the key suggestions emerging from the discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh representatives. “Further steps, including consideration of the proposed constitutional amendment by Parliament, would follow after consensus is reached on the framework,” he said.
Kundra said a separate legislation would subsequently be required to provide detailed provisions regarding the powers, functions and institutional arrangements of the proposed body.
On September 9, the leaders of Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) and Leh Apex Body (LAB) held sub-committee-level talks with MHA officials in New Delhi.
During the talks, MHA proposed a UT level body which would be elected by direct election and would have legislative powers with respect to land, culture and language, forest, environment, natural resources, and any other subject matter reserved for the UT under Article 240. The elected body at the UT level would also have executive, budgetary, planning, and financial powers.
According to Kundra, the agreement has been reached with Ladakh leadership towards a "sui generis" model, which does not exist anywhere in country and would be crafted for Ladakh only, where a legislative body is created which is not going to be state and not a UT-with legislature but some other body.