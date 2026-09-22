New framework being worked out for Ladakh under Article 371: Chief Secretary

SRINAGAR: Ladakh Chief Secretary Ashish Kundra has disclosed that a new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards tailored to Ladakh’s specific needs, covering land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.

“A new framework is being worked out under Article 371 to provide constitutional safeguards suited to the specific requirements of Ladakh. A new model is being worked out considering the aspiration of the Ladakhis, which does not exist anywhere else in the country,” Kundra said during his interaction with prominent civil society members of the region.

The prominent civil society members representing diverse backgrounds and sections of society include Palga Rinpoche, Deldan Namgyal, former MLA, Rigzin Dorjay from Ladakh Buddhist Association, Mohammad Shafi from Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Rev. Dechen Chamga from the Christian Association, Morup Namgyal, Padma Shri, Chewang Norphel, Padma Shri, Honorary Captain Tashi Tsepel, Vir Chakra, Tsewang Namgyal, former Ambassador, and Kunzes Dolma from the Women’s Forum met Kundra.

While addressing the civil society members, the Chief Secretary said there is a broad agreement on the need for constitutional protection for Ladakh.

The important thing, he said, is that constitutional protection is required for Ladakh. “The protection should cover our land, employment, culture, environment and natural resources.”

The Chief Secretary said direct elections to the proposed UT-level body were among the key suggestions emerging from the discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Ladakh representatives. “Further steps, including consideration of the proposed constitutional amendment by Parliament, would follow after consensus is reached on the framework,” he said.