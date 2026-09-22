No criminal action for not singing Vande Mataram on religious grounds, expects SC

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday told the Centre that it expects there to be “no criminal consequences” for conscientious objectors to singing Vande Mataram, while hearing a plea by popular Carnatic musician T M Krishna challenging the criminalisation of disrespect to the National Song.

The bench on Tuesday now put the ball in the Centre's court on the Vande Mataram row, seeking its response to musician Krishna's plea against criminalising disrespect to the National Song.

"We expect no criminal consequences" for conscientious objectors (A person who refuses to do something) to Vande Mataram. What is the national song is not in dispute. It is for the democratic state to decide what is the national song, whether two stanzas or four stanza," Justice Joymala Bagchi observed.

The bench also made it clear that it expects persons refusing to sing for religious reasons will not face any penal action for this.

The court of CJI Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana -- besides Justice Bagchi -- said it will examine whether the right not to sing recognised in Bijoe Emmanuel is protected under the amended law.

It is to be noted that the Bijoe Emmanuel versus State of Kerala in 1986 case is a landmark Supreme Court judgment that protected the right of individuals to refuse to sing the National Anthem on the grounds of religious conscience, provided they show respectful silence.

Krishna, a Carnatic musician, has challenged the 2026 amendment extending penal cover to the National Song and the mandate to sing six stanzas.

The top court said it is for the state to decide the contours of the national song, but religious freedom under Articles 25 and 26 must be safeguarded.

Krishna has moved a writ petition challenging the constitutional validity of the 2026 amendment to the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which extends penal protection to the National Song, Vande Mataram, as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs' directions mandating the singing of the complete six stanzas of the song at official functions.