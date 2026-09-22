SC restores interim protection to wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has set aside the order passed by the High Court of Madhya Pradesh, and restored the interim protection earlier granted to Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder and CEO of Wildlife SOS, in connection with the proceedings initiated by the Madhya Pradesh State Tiger Strike Force concerning alleged leopard poaching case.

The matter arises from the recovery of 10 leopard skins in Agra on July 2026, following the intelligence provided by Wildlife SOS and persons associated with the organisation to the Uttar Pradesh Forest authorities.

During the subsequent investigation, the authorities alleged that the leopard skins had been sourced from Madhya Pradesh, following which separate Forest Offence Reports were registered by the Madhya Pradesh authorities concerning the alleged poaching.

Satyanarayan was represented before the Supreme Court by senior advocates, Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Siddharth Dave and Rohit Bharadwaj, Advocate.

Satyanarayan subsequently approached the High Court of Madhya Pradesh challenging the proceedings in Madhya Pradesh and the summons issued to him. On September 2, the High Court had granted him interim protection from coercive action and permitted him to participate in the proceedings with his counsel observing from a distance. The order also required him to cooperate with the investigation.