SC delivers split verdict on plea seeking Constitution Bench reference for Challenge to CEC, ECs Appointment Act

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday delivered a split verdict on hearing a batch of pleas whether the 2023 law replacing CJI with a Union Cabinet Minister in the panel to appoint Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger five-judge bench.

The bench headed by Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma could not reach on an unanimous decision on larger bench reference for ECI law.

Justice Datta rejected the reference to larger bench, while Justice Sharma allowed the reference.

Justice Sharma disagreed with Justice Datta’s opinion that the ECI appointments challenge said, the matter deserves consideration by a Constitution Bench.

Now the matter will be placed before the Chief Justice, who will decide on an administrative side, assign or constitute a larger bench to decide the fate of the case.

The apex court had on July 30 reserved its judgment on whether the pleas challenging the law for regulating appointment procedures of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and the deputies need to be referred to a larger five-judge bench.