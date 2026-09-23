SC seeks Centre's response to PIL challenging unequal inheritance rights for Muslim women

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought the Centre’s response to a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of uncodified rules governing inheritance and succession among Muslims on grounds of gender discrimination under the Muslim Personal Law.

The top court, which issued notices to the ministries of Youth Affairs and Sports and Law and Justice, agreed to examine the plea filed by Imtiazhussain Shahabuddin Mulla.

The plea said that the existing framework institutionalises gender discrimination by allocating female heirs half the inheritance share of their male counterparts and denying women equal rights in ancestral and family property.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana took note of the submissions of lawyers M Singh and Anil C Nishani that such unequal treatment violates fundamental rights under Articles 14 (right to equality), 15 (prohibition against discrimination), and 21 (right to life and personal liberty) of the Constitution.

Nishani said that personal laws cannot claim immunity from constitutional scrutiny when they result in manifest arbitrariness, analogous to the landmark Shayara Bano judgement.

The plea urged the apex court for an authoritative determination on gender-equal property and succession rights among Muslims.

The petition sought directions from the apex court to ensure equal inheritance and succession rights for Muslim women, including in ancestral and family property.

"Issue an appropriate writ...declaring that any rule, practice, interpretation or application of Muslim Personal Law governing intestate succession, insofar as it accords differential proprietary and inheritance rights to similarly situated male and female heirs solely on the ground of sex, is violative of Articles 14 and 15 read with Article 21 of the Constitution and is consequently unconstitutional and unenforceable to the extent of such discrimination," the plea said.

The plea challenged the continued operation and legal recognition of principles governing Muslim intestate succession, insofar as they allegedly result in differential proprietary rights between male and female heirs.

"The statutory framework assumes particular significance in view of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937.

Section 2 of the said Act provides that, notwithstanding any custom or usage to the contrary, in matters including intestate succession, the rule of decision where the parties are Muslims shall be Muslim Personal Law," the plea said.