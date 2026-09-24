ABVP backs reservation, says those seeking its removal need to understand issue in detail

The RSS-affiliated student organisation ABVP has said it supports reservation, calling the system necessary for the country, and asserted that those demanding its removal need to develop a detailed understanding of the issue.

In an interview with PTI, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) national general secretary Dr Virendra Singh Solanki, an MBBS graduate, said the organisation believes that everyone should move forward together and this is why reservation is needed.

"The Constitution provides for reservation and reservation should continue," he said.

"The ABVP has always stood with reservation. We have consistently stated that reservation is necessary in the country," he added.

On demands from some groups for reform or removal of the existing reservation policy, Solanki said, "I think those making such demands need a detailed understanding of the issue.

"We need to understand what the country requires," he said.

The ABVP general secretary said the student organisation's ideology is based on social harmony and it believes that everyone should move forward together.

"Therefore, reservation is necessary," he said.