At least nine killed, 20 rescued as sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

At least nine passengers were killed after a sleeper bus carrying around 35 people caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late Wednesday night, the police said.

The police added 20 passengers were rescued safely.

According to the police sources, the accident happened at around 11 pm when the bus was near Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar told PTI, the bus, bearing registration number BR32PA8647, was travelling from Kashmere Gate in New Delhi towards Mahoba when it caught fire near the 33-km milestone.

The fire quickly engulfed the bus, forcing several passengers to escape through the windows.

Following a distress call, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police and fire personnel worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and rescue passengers.