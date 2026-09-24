At least nine killed as sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

At least nine passengers were killed after a sleeper bus carrying around 35 people caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late Wednesday night, the police said.
According to the police sources, the accident happened at around 11 pm when the bus was near Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The bus was travelling from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh. Most passengers were reportedly asleep when the blaze erupted.
The fire quickly engulfed the bus, forcing several passengers to escape through the windows.
Following a distress call, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police and fire personnel worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and rescue passengers.
The bus driver and conductor have been arrested, while Jewar police have registered a case against them under provisions related to culpable homicide. Police said a preliminary investigation suggests that a short circuit in the bus’s air-conditioning system may have triggered the fire. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the victims' families and directed officials to ensure proper treatment for the injured.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday condoled the the loss of lives in the bus fire. She also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the accident.
"The news of the deaths of people in a fire that broke out in a bus on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for the swift recovery of those injured in this accident," President Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.