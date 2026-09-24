At least nine killed as sleeper bus catches fire on Yamuna Expressway

At least nine passengers were killed after a sleeper bus carrying around 35 people caught fire on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida late Wednesday night, the police said.

According to the police sources, the accident happened at around 11 pm when the bus was near Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The bus was travelling from Delhi towards Uttar Pradesh. Most passengers were reportedly asleep when the blaze erupted.

The fire quickly engulfed the bus, forcing several passengers to escape through the windows.

Following a distress call, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police and fire personnel worked through the night to bring the blaze under control and rescue passengers.