BJP spent more in West Bengal alone than Congress did across four states, one Union territory: EC filings

According to expenditure statements filed with the Election Commission, the BJP spent Rs 286.99 crore on the West Bengal elections alone, exceeding the Rs 248.55 crore spent by the Congress across four states and a Union territory that went to the polls earlier this year.

Bengal accounted for more than half of the BJP's Rs 529.38-crore expenditure on the five elections, the other four being in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The party spent Rs 217.16 crore on general campaigning in Bengal and Rs 69.83 crore on candidates.

The BJP ousted the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and came to power for the first time in Bengal. It won 207 of the 293 seats for which results were declared, against 80 for the TMC.

The Congress, which contested 293 seats independently despite being a marginal force in the state, won two. It reported spending Rs 42.08 crore in Bengal through its central headquarters and state unit. This included an expenditure of Rs 12.96 crore on general campaigning and Rs 29.12 crore on candidates and related expenses.

The CPI(M), which ruled Bengal for decades before losing power in 2011, contested 197 seats and won one. Its state unit reported spending Rs 8.23 crore, including expenditure on candidates.

The expenditure statement of the Trinamool Congress, which was the BJP's principal rival in Bengal, has not been made public yet.

Kerala offers a contrast based on the expenses declared by the parties. The Congress-led alliance displaced the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front, with the Congress winning 63 seats and the CPI(M) 26. The BJP won three seats.