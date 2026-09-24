Dismissed Punjab AIG Raj Jit Singh Hundal arrested after three years on the run

CHANDIGARH: Almost three years after going on the run, the dismissed Assistant Inspector General of Police Raj Jit Singh Hundal has been arrested by his own Punjab Police as he had been on the run and absconding for three years after being booked in cases linked to a police-drug trafficker nexus and extortion racket.

Confirming that Police Raj Jit Singh Hundal has been arrested, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav told this newspaper that the alleged accused Hundal, who has been dismissed from service and is a proclaimed offender (PO) in FIR No. 1/17 of Police Station Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) under Sections 59(2)(b), 21 and 22 of the NDPS Act, Sections 218, 466, 471, 384, 409, 482 and 120-B of the IPC, and Section 25 of the Arms Act; FIR No. 138/23 of PS ANTF under Sections 7 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 and Section 59 of the NDPS Act; and FIR No. 15/23 of the Vigilance Bureau under Section 13(1)(b) read with Section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, has been apprehended this morning by an ANTF team.

"Hundal was apprehended from House Number 225/2, Darshan Singh Nagar, Patiala, under Police Station Anaj Mandi. The house owner is Sukhwinder Kaur, wife of Gurdev Singh. Singh was arrested following continuous, highly technical and financial investigation by the ANTF team," he said and added that his remand will be sought from the competent court in all cases for investigation of the cases.

About a week ago, Hundal had offered to surrender before the Supreme Court as he had filed a Special Leave Petition in the apex court, through which he has challenged a July 20 order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and has also sought the transfer of the case registered against him from the Punjab Police to another investigating agency, alleging that he would not receive a fair investigation from the state police.