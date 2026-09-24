'Head Master losing grip': Congress takes dig at Modi govt's 'Chintan Baithak'

The Congress on Thursday took a dig at the “Chintan Shivir” of the Modi government’s Council of Ministers, saying it comes at a time of “great Chinta” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his “self-declared Chanakya factotum” amid growing pressure on them.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the implosion in the Election Commission (EC) and Rahul Gandhi's explosive press conference have drowned out the news of and the interest in the "Chintan Baithak" of all Union ministers herded together by the "Head Master who is fast losing his grip, image and credibility".

Initially, this was supposed to have been the time for a special session of Parliament to make a second effort to pass the delimitation bills that were convincingly defeated in the Lok Sabha thanks to opposition solidarity, Ramesh said on X.

This would have been done to further compromise India's elections, he alleged.

"But since the Home Minister could not be confident of a supertainted two-thirds majority, plans for a special session got derailed," he claimed.

The "Chintan Baithak" comes at a time of great "Chinta" (worry) for "the non-biological being our PM and his self-declared Chanakya factotum due to the growing pressure on them", Ramesh said.

The "Chintan Shivir" of the Council of Ministers focused on ensuring a 100-per cent coverage of all government schemes for the eligible beneficiaries, making sure that no deserving person is left behind.