Jharkhand land scam: PMLA court defers charge framing against CM Hemant Soren to Sept 30

RANCHI: A special PMLA court in Ranchi on Thursday deferred the framing of charges against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in the alleged 8.86-acre Bargain land fraud case to September 30.

Soren appeared before the court through video conferencing and sought time to examine the case documents. The court granted him six days and directed him to appear at 11.30 am on September 30 under all circumstances.

Soren was initially asked to appear before the PMLA court on September 19 after the Jharkhand High Court dismissed his plea challenging a lower court order rejecting his discharge petition. The hearing was later deferred to September 21 after his counsel cited his busy schedule.

On September 21, the hearing was again postponed after Soren could not appear through video conferencing due to a Jio server outage. The court then fixed September 24 for framing charges.

Meanwhile, Soren had filed a petition seeking to defer charge framing and trial proceedings, which was rejected by the court of the Additional Judicial Commissioner-cum-Special Judge (PMLA).