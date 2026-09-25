CM Omar Abdullah moves resolution in Assembly on full restoration of statehood to J&K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution in the Legislative Assembly on full restoration of statehood to the J&K.
"In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to J&K and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to Government of India," reads the resolution moved by CM.
The resolution was welcomed by the ruling NC and Congress members by thumping of the desks.
The BJP members, however, took exception to the resolution saying that it was not in the business listed today.
The CM said he would like the house to deliberate on the resolution and pass it because not restoring statehood has proven very detrimental for J&K.
"People of J&K were promised. The promise was made in parliament, Supreme Court and in public forums about a three-step process—first delimitation, then election and then restoration of statehood. The delimitation and election has taken place and people overwhelmingly participated in elections and there was not a single complaint that people were forced out to cast their votes," Omar said.
He said voters came out in such areas, where they had least expectation of such high percentage voting. "They voted with the hope that after the election, the statehood would be restored."
"We have been waiting. In public and private meetings and every forum, we made the Government of India (GoI) remember that you had made a promise with the people of J&K but it is not being fulfilled".
"Through this resolution, we want to make GoI remember its promise. The PM has joined his name Modi with this promise and during his speech PM Modi said this was not an ordinary promise but Modi’s promise. Why is it not being fulfilled," the CM said.
He said the LoP has been talking about it (statehood).
"It is better instead of talking outside, let us talk and discuss it in house. The statehood is not for treasure benches or opposition benches or of this house, the statehood is for the entire J&K. I want to inform members what is the disadvantage of not granting statehood," Omar said.
"We want full statehood. We have been promised full statehood and we want full statehood," the CM asserted.
He urged the Speaker to put the resolution for discussion in the House on any day during the ongoing autumn session.