For the first time, brick kilns across India mapped to track pollution, carbon emissions

For the first time, the locations of brick kilns across the country have been mapped, providing nationwide data to track their contribution to air pollution and carbon emissions.

The study, published in the International Journal of Applied Earth Observation and Geoinformation, was conducted by 10 researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay), the University of Münster and the University of Rostock in Germany, the University of Copenhagen in Denmark, and Université Paris-Saclay in France.

India is the world’s second-largest brick producer, with more than a million kilns. Uttar Pradesh accounts for the highest number, followed by Bihar, while Rajasthan, West Bengal, Assam, Punjab and Haryana are among the other states with large numbers of kilns.

The multi-year satellite maps documented the locations and technologies of these kilns between 2019 and 2025.

The sector contributes significantly to air pollution and carbon emissions due to outdated practices and non-compliance with environmental standards, accounting for an estimated 15 per cent of particulate matter and 6 per cent of carbon dioxide emissions, in addition to significant quantities of sulphur and nitrogen pollutants.

Researchers used freely available Sentinel-2 satellite imagery combined with a deep-learning semantic segmentation model to classify kiln types. “Precise knowledge of the spatial and temporal distribution of brick kilns is essential for evaluating their contribution to air pollution and carbon emissions, and for assessing progress toward cleaner production technologies,” they said.

Geographic analysis showed that about 60 per cent of the kilns are located in the Indo-Gangetic Plains, where high construction demand coincides with abundant alluvial clay deposits. However, their environmental impact extends beyond the region, affecting air quality across the country, according to the study.