JSSC-CGL irregularities: Jharkhand CID arrests another accused, total arrests rise to 16

The Jharkhand CID has arrested another person in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2023 JSSC Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 16, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Manu Kumar Singh, is a resident of Devaria in Bihar's Saran district. He allegedly helped several candidates gain unfair advantages in the recruitment examination, some of whom later cleared the test, the official said.

The CID has also taken two other accused, Kundan Kumar and Samir Kumar, who are currently in judicial custody, on remand for questioning.

The arrests come amid allegations of irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

Job aspirants had launched protests on July 25, demanding cancellation of the examinations and a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities.

On August 18, the state government announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL 2023, following the protests. The aspirants subsequently called off their agitation.

The Jharkhand High Court, however, later stayed the government's decision after candidates who had cleared the examination challenged the cancellation.

(With inputs from PTI)