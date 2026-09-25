Uproar in J&K Assembly after CM Omar Abdullah moves resolution on full restoration of statehood

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes, uproar and heated exchanges between treasury benches and opposition BJP members after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding restoration of full statehood to J&K.
After the passage of Question Hour, CM Omar moved a resolution on full restoration of statehood to J&K.
“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to J&K and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to Government of India,” reads the resolution moved by CM.
The NC-led Farooq Abdullah government on June 26, 2000 had passed a resolution in the then J&K Assembly on restoration of autonomy.
On November 6, 2024, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of special status to J&K that was scrapped on August 5, 2019 by centre.
Omar said the centre has promised restoration of full statehood and full statehood should be restored.
“People of J&K were promised. The promise was made in parliament, Supreme Court and in public forums about a three-step process—first delimitation, then election and then restoration of statehood. The delimitation and election has taken place and people overwhelmingly participated in elections and there was not a single complaint that people were forced out to cast their votes,” Omar said.
He said voters came out in such areas, where they had least expectation of such high percentage voting. “They voted with the hope that after the election, the statehood would be restored.”
“We have been waiting. In public and private meetings and every forum, we made the Government of India (GoI) remember that you had made a promise with the people of J&K but it is not being fulfilled”.
“Through this resolution, we want to make GoI remember its promise. The PM has joined his name Modi with this promise and during his speech PM Modi said this was not an ordinary promise but Modi’s promise. Why is it not being fulfilled,” the CM said.
The resolution was welcomed by the ruling treasury benches and Congress members by thumping of the desks. The PDP members and lone AAP member also supported the resolution.
The BJP members, however, took exception to the reference of the 2000 autonomy resolution in today’s resolution. The BJP members said they would not allow any discussion on the issue of autonomy in the House.
All the BJP members rose from their chairs and resorted to sloganeering to oppose the resolution. The BJP members tore copies of the resolution and stormed in the well of the house amidst continued sloganeering including chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.
The NC and Congress members countered the BJP member by chanting slogans like “Cheen Ke Lege Apna Haq”, “Jis Kashmir Ko Khoon Se Seecha Wo Kashmir Hamara Hai”, “Bahal Karo Bahal Karo, Statehood bahal karo,” "Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq", “Gali Gali Mein Shor Hei BJP Wale Chor Hai”, “Vote Chor”, “Chanda Chor”, etc.
Amid the uproar in the Assembly, NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq in a post on X said, “Today, history is made in the J&K Assembly.”
“The Statehood Resolution, with a clear reference to 26 June 2000 and the 2024 Resolution, is a powerful reminder that the National Conference has never forgotten its agenda, and will never compromise on its principles,” he said.
“The struggle for dignity, identity and statehood continues. A historic day for Jammu & Kashmir,” added Sadiq, who is close to CM Omar Abdullah.
Despite repeated pleas from the Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, the uproar and noisy scenes continued in the house with both treasury benches and opposition BJP members engaged in sloganeering.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Singh Choudhary said the government is ready for discussion on the resolution.