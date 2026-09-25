Uproar in J&K Assembly after CM Omar Abdullah moves resolution on full restoration of statehood

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Friday witnessed noisy scenes, uproar and heated exchanges between treasury benches and opposition BJP members after Chief Minister Omar Abdullah moved a resolution demanding restoration of full statehood to J&K.

After the passage of Question Hour, CM Omar moved a resolution on full restoration of statehood to J&K.

“In addition to the resolutions passed by this House on June 26, 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to J&K and resolves that this resolution be forwarded to Government of India,” reads the resolution moved by CM.

The NC-led Farooq Abdullah government on June 26, 2000 had passed a resolution in the then J&K Assembly on restoration of autonomy.

On November 6, 2024, the Assembly passed a resolution seeking restoration of special status to J&K that was scrapped on August 5, 2019 by centre.

Omar said the centre has promised restoration of full statehood and full statehood should be restored.

“People of J&K were promised. The promise was made in parliament, Supreme Court and in public forums about a three-step process—first delimitation, then election and then restoration of statehood. The delimitation and election has taken place and people overwhelmingly participated in elections and there was not a single complaint that people were forced out to cast their votes,” Omar said.