'We never committed to five-day workweek for banks': Finance Ministry sources

During the last meeting between the Ministry of Finance and the representatives of the banks regarding the wage revision, the government did not commit to the idea of a five-day workweek for the banking sector, sources aware of the matter said.

“During the last meeting regarding the wage discussion, we never committed to a five-day workweek for banks. It was never negotiated. There was no agreement; it was not discussed," said the Ministry of Finance sources who do not want to be named.

The comment came at a time when the bank employees nationwide are preparing for a three-day strike from September 28, demanding a five-day workweek, instead of six days of work in alternating weeks.

This is in contradiction with what the Bank unions claimed. The unions have claimed that the industry body, Indian Banking Association (IBA), has agreed to a five-day week, with Saturdays to be declared as holidays, during their negotiations around the wage settlement.

Refuting such claims, the Ministry officials clarified that most of the demands put on the table during the last meeting on the wage discussion have been addressed.