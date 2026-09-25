Wrestlers challenge verdict acquitting Brij Bhushan, Vinod Tomar in sexual harassment case

Four women wrestlers have moved the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi challenging the acquittal of former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in a high-profile sexual harassment case.

The appeal is scheduled to come up for its first hearing on Saturday, September 26, before Special Judge (MP-MLA Cases) Dig Vinay Singh.

The petitioners have challenged the August 3, 2026, judgment that acquitted Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar of the charges. In their appeal, the wrestlers have argued that the trial court's findings were based on an erroneous and selective appreciation of the evidence presented during the proceedings.

One of the principal grounds raised in the appeal is that the court allegedly relied on what the petitioners describe as an archaic "ideal victim" standard while assessing the testimony of the complainants. They contend that the judgment unfairly questioned the women's conduct and responses against stereotypical expectations of how a victim of sexual harassment should behave.

The appeal also alleges that the trial court relied on conjectures and surmises instead of applying established principles governing the assessment of evidence in criminal cases.