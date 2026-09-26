19 dead in Nagaland after suspected spurious liquor consumption

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, prompting police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated alcohol.
Mokokchung district reported eight deaths, while 11 people died in Tuensang district over the past two days after consuming suspected illicit liquor, police said.
The SIT, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been tasked with investigating the deaths and identifying the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday.
Samples have been sent to Guwahati for forensic examination to determine the cause of the deaths. “We have obtained some leads, but it is too premature to disclose details,” Kezo said.
Following the deaths, police carried out multiple raids, arrested 19 people and seized nearly 3,000 bottles of liquor.
Nagaland has had a prohibition law in place since 1990.
Police have advised people not to consume unidentified, unlabelled or suspected illicit liquor. They also urged anyone experiencing symptoms such as dizziness, blurred vision, breathing difficulties or loss of consciousness after consuming alcohol to seek immediate medical attention.
(With inputs from PTI)