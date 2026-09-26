19 dead in Nagaland after suspected spurious liquor consumption

At least 19 people have died in Nagaland after allegedly consuming spurious liquor, prompting police to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to trace the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated alcohol.

Mokokchung district reported eight deaths, while 11 people died in Tuensang district over the past two days after consuming suspected illicit liquor, police said.

The SIT, headed by Additional Superintendent of Police I Bunglang Chang, has been tasked with investigating the deaths and identifying the source and supply chain of the suspected adulterated liquor, Senior Superintendent of Police Vesupra Kezo said on Saturday.