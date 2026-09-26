'Courts will not look the other way': CJI Surya Kant backs students' right to peaceful protest

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Saturday asserted that the judiciary was committed to "protecting" students' fundamental right to hold peaceful protests and that courts would not "look the other way" when there was an infringement.

According to a PTI report, the CJI made the statement at Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) in Patna during an "unfiltered interaction" with students, where he said he preferred a frank question-and-answer session.

According to a CNLU statement quoted by PTI, a student asked about the "police response to peaceful students' protests". The question alluded to the Jantar Mantar protests in Delhi against NEET exam paper leaks, spearheaded by the Cockroach Janata Party, which began as a satirical online campaign against a remark made by the CJI in the Supreme Court. Surya Kant later said his remarks had been reported out of context.

Responding to the question, the CJI said "courts will not look the other way" when faced with cases of alleged brutal repression by the police and "unequivocally reaffirmed the judiciary's commitment to protecting students' peaceful right to protest".