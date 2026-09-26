Heavy rain disrupts life in Jharkhand as rivers swell, schools shut in several districts

Incessant rain disrupted normal life in Jharkhand on Saturday, with low-lying areas inundated, vehicle movement affected and several rivers flowing above danger levels, officials said.

People were seen wading through knee-deep water in some areas, while several vehicles were stranded on waterlogged roads.

Amid the inclement weather, several districts, including Ranchi and Jamshedpur, ordered schools to suspend classes from kindergarten to Class 12 on Saturday.

The continuous rain since September 23 has triggered flood-like conditions in several parts of the state, with rivers flowing above danger levels, an official said.

In East Singhbhum district, the Subarnarekha river was flowing 2.02 metres above the danger level, while the Kharkai river was 4.50 metres above the danger mark.

East Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Ranjan urged residents on Saturday morning to stay away from riverbanks and move to safer, elevated areas.

“The water level of the Subarnarekha and Kharkai rivers is above the danger mark. Citizens are urged not to go near the riverbanks, to take shelter in safe high places, and to follow the instructions of the district administration,” Ranjan said in a post on X.

The water level at Kanke dam, also known as Gonda dam, in Ranchi reached 27.05 feet against its capacity of 28 feet, another official said. Water levels also rose significantly at Ranchi’s Hatia and Getalsud dams.