Recurring landslides threaten to render West Sikkim village uninhabitable

GANGTOK: Recurring landslides triggered by heavy monsoon rains since August may have severely destabilised the ground beneath Rimbi village in West Sikkim, potentially rendering the area uninhabitable, the state's disaster relief commissioner said.

A massive landslide struck the Singlitam-Rimbi belt in Gyalshing district on Thursday night, burying the area under a huge volume of debris and destroying more than 30 houses. Several families were forced to evacuate their homes and move to safer locations.

Disaster Relief Commissioner Rinzing Chewang, who surveyed the affected areas on Friday, said the repeated landslides from Singlitam had raised serious concerns about the safety of Rimbi.

"Rimbi may be uninhabitable after the recurring landslides from Singlitam," Chewang said.

The administration has shifted residents to the Gram Prasasan Kendra, where 107 people are currently staying at a relief camp. Nine houses in Singlitam have also been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Chewang said a detailed geological survey would be conducted after the monsoon to assess the landslide and determine its causes through a multidisciplinary assessment involving various government departments.

Authorities have continued relocating families to safer areas amid the threat of further landslides and flash floods.

Families whose houses were destroyed will receive ₹1.3 lakh in relief, an official said. Under the Sikkim Housing Scheme, families who have lost their land will be provided land along with a house, while those who retain their land will receive assistance to rebuild their homes.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has expressed concern over the situation in Rimbi and said the safety and well-being of affected residents remained the government's top priority.

Tamang has directed local authorities to remain on high alert, closely monitor the situation and take all necessary measures to protect residents.

He also appealed to people in the affected areas to remain vigilant amid torrential rain, follow official advisories and support one another.

(With inputs from PTI)