US looking to become huge source of India's energy needs, says Senior State Department official

NEW YORK: India, with massive energy needs, has for a long time been exploring ways to diversify its energy sources, and the US is looking to meet those demands, a senior State Department official has said.

Last week, US President Donald Trump signed into law the 'Lindsey O.

Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026', which authorises him to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

The law is named after late Senator Lindsey Graham, who had proposed a sanctions bill imposing 500 per cent tariffs on countries for buying Russian oil.

Responding to a question on the bill and India's response about "potential implications" for the bilateral relationship, the official said that the US Congress took a pretty hard approach, especially publicly.

"India has been looking for a long time to diversify its energy sources. They're a country that has massive energy needs," the official said.

"You had members of Congress calling out India in particular, so of course India has to respond. We understand that. They have a domestic constituency, as do we. Like, there is no sort of hard feelings on any of that kind of activity.

"In response to a question by PTI on the bill and India's concerns over it, the official said the US Congress passed a bill that gave President Trump a new tool in his toolbox.