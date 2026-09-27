Uri surgical strike set bold example of India’s counter-terror policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 2016 surgical strikes as a decisive response to terrorism, saying the operation set a “bold new example” of India’s counter-terrorism policy before the world.

In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and made it clear that terror attacks would invite a “strong and decisive response”.

Recalling the September 28-29, 2016 operation, he said the Indian Army had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted terrorist launch pads following the attack on an Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

“The surgical strike presented a bold new example of India's counter-terrorism policy right in front of the entire world,” Modi said, adding that the operation demonstrated India's resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.

He said India had endured the pain caused by terrorist attacks for a long time and described the surgical strikes as a decisive response to that “agony”.

“India is following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism,” the Prime Minister asserted.