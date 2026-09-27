Uri surgical strike set bold example of India’s counter-terror policy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the 2016 surgical strikes as a decisive response to terrorism, saying the operation set a “bold new example” of India’s counter-terrorism policy before the world.
In his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India had adopted a policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and made it clear that terror attacks would invite a “strong and decisive response”.
Recalling the September 28-29, 2016 operation, he said the Indian Army had crossed the Line of Control (LoC) and targeted terrorist launch pads following the attack on an Army camp in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.
“The surgical strike presented a bold new example of India's counter-terrorism policy right in front of the entire world,” Modi said, adding that the operation demonstrated India's resolve to respond decisively to terrorism.
He said India had endured the pain caused by terrorist attacks for a long time and described the surgical strikes as a decisive response to that “agony”.
“India is following the policy of zero tolerance against terrorism,” the Prime Minister asserted.
Modi also urged citizens to participate in the ongoing Census exercise, saying it was a national responsibility and that every citizen had a role to play. He encouraged people to use the online enumeration facility.
On the fight against narcotics, Modi said India's youth were coming together to spread awareness against drug abuse through the 'Nasha Mukt Yuva Abhiyan'. He said millions of young people had taken a pledge to stay away from drugs and encourage others to do the same.
The Prime Minister also paid tribute to late VHP leader Ashok Singhal on his birth anniversary, recalling his contribution to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and saying his life was marked by the qualities of an ascetic while remaining engaged with society.
(With inputs from PTI)