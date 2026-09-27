‘Annul recent polls’: Kapil Sibal asks SC to act on alleged unilateral decisions by CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Sunday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of taking “unilateral decisions” related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and demanded his removal from office, while urging the Supreme Court to consider nullifying elections conducted recently, reported PTI.

According to the report, the former Union minister said Kumar had been given immunity from criminal prosecution under a new law brought by the Modi government, while Seema Khanna, who managed ECI NET operations and does not have statutory immunity, should be arrested and an FIR registered against her.

Khanna's role has come under scrutiny amid a row over a report by The Indian Express, which said questions had repeatedly been raised within the three-member Election Commission over issues related to the SIR of electoral rolls by two of the three commissioners — Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi.

The nationwide rollout of the SIR has been under the supervision of all three commissioners.

However, according to the report, Sandhu and Joshi formally objected on record at least 14 times over the past 10 months to decisions taken and orders issued without their knowledge, they said.