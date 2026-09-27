Chhattisgarh: AICC in-charge accuses BJP govt of failing on tribal rights, jobs

RAIPUR: All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Chhattisgarh, Sukhdeo Bhagat, on Sunday accused state's BJP government of failing to protect tribal rights, create employment, ensure development in mining-affected areas and maintain law and order.

The newly appointed in-charge, while addressing the media, alleged that forests were being cleared for mining projects in several areas, including Hasdeo Aranya, and claimed that the rights and consent of Gram Sabhas were being disregarded. “Chhattisgarh is not merely a mineral warehouse. It is home to tribal communities, their culture and livelihoods,” he said, questioning whether local communities were receiving an adequate share of the benefits generated from the state’s mineral resources.

Bhagat alleged that District Mineral Foundation funds were not being adequately utilised in mining-affected villages and demanded details of expenditure and pending development works in such areas.

The Congress leader also raised questions over implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or PESA, and the Forest Rights Act. PESA gives tribal communities a greater say in decisions concerning their villages and local resources. He demanded that the government make public details of pending and rejected claims relating to forest rights.

On Bastar, Bhagat questioned whether development accompanying security operations was reaching people in the form of schools, health facilities and employment. He also demanded an impartial inquiry into allegations of fake encounters and harassment of villagers.

The Congress leader attacked the government over unemployment, alleging that recruitments were stalled, examinations postponed, and young people remained uncertain about government job opportunities. He demanded that the number of vacant posts and a recruitment calendar be made public.

According to the latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) annual report, “the unemployment rate among people aged 15-29 in Chhattisgarh was 6.1 per cent in 2025, based on usual status (principal and subsidiary status)”, Bhagat said.