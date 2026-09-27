Jharkhand CID arrests three more candidates in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities case

The Jharkhand CID has arrested three more candidates in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2023 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, an official said on Sunday.

The latest arrests take the total number of people apprehended in the case to 19.

The arrested candidates have been identified as Ajay Kumar from Koderma district, and Sanjay Kumar and Ramakrishna Kumar Singh, both from Giridih district.