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Jharkhand CID arrests three more candidates in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities case

The arrested candidates have been identified as Ajay Kumar from Koderma district, and Sanjay Kumar and Ramakrishna Kumar Singh, both from Giridih district.
Jharkhand CID
Jharkhand CIDFile Photo
TNIE online desk
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The Jharkhand CID has arrested three more candidates in connection with alleged irregularities in the 2023 Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level (JSSC-CGL) examination, an official said on Sunday.

The latest arrests take the total number of people apprehended in the case to 19.

The arrested candidates have been identified as Ajay Kumar from Koderma district, and Sanjay Kumar and Ramakrishna Kumar Singh, both from Giridih district.

Jharkhand CID
JSSC-CGL irregularities: Jharkhand CID arrests another accused, total arrests rise to 16

According to the CID, the three candidates allegedly gained an unfair advantage in the JSSC-CGL examination.

Job aspirants had staged protests from July 25, demanding the cancellation of examinations conducted by the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) and the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), along with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged irregularities.

On August 18, the state government announced the cancellation of several recruitment examinations, including the JSSC-CGL 2023, following the protests. The aspirants subsequently called off their agitation.

However, the Jharkhand High Court later stayed the government's decision after candidates who had cleared the examination challenged the cancellation in court.

(With inputs from PTI)

JSSC-CGL Exam
Jharkhand CID

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