Royal Bengal tiger Bhola leaves Dehradun Zoo as white tiger Tejas heads in from Gwalior

DEHRADUN: Bhola, the Royal Bengal tiger who drew visitors to Dehradun Zoo for two years, has been moved to Gwalior under an exchange programme. In return, a white male tiger named Tejas was being brought on Sunday.

About five years old, Bhola was sent to Gwalior Zoological Park on Friday under an exchange approved by the Central Zoo Authority. Sources familiar with the operation said moving him into the rescue van took considerable effort and was an emotional moment for the staff who had cared for him.

The move separates Bhola from T2, the other tiger who had become a familiar attraction at the zoo. Although the two were not usually displayed together and appeared before visitors at different times, both had built a following among regular visitors.

Before the journey, Bhola underwent a veterinary examination and received the required health certification. He was declared fit to travel and placed in the van in accordance with the prescribed transport protocol.

“The tiger being sent to Gwalior is in good health. He is being moved only after all protocols have been followed,” Dehradun Zoo veterinarian Dr Pradeep Mishra told TNIE.

A forest department and zoo team accompanied Bhola throughout the journey. An escort vehicle and a support vehicle travelled with the rescue van. The team included Deputy Divisional Forest Officer Abhishek Maithani, Senior Veterinary Officer Dr Mishra, quick-response team members, keepers and other zoo staff.