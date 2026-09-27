Toll in militant firing in Manipur's Senapati rises to three with death of injured man in hospital

A 49-year-old man who was injured in a gun attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Senapati district a day earlier died at a private hospital on Sunday, officials said.
Suspected militants had shot dead two Naga civilians and injured two others in Senapati district on Saturday. The injured, Adani Manio, 33, and Ashiho Sani, 49, were taken to a private hospital in the district for treatment.
Sani died at around 3 am, officials said. His body was subsequently taken to Senapati district hospital for a post-mortem examination.
Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and claimed that more than 60 people had been killed in Manipur this year.
In a post on X, Biren Singh said the killings of Rocky from Chaowainamai village and Kumar from Laii Shirafii village were a matter of “grave concern”. He alleged that armed militants entered their homes and shot them while they were asleep.
“These were civilians who deserved to live without fear,” he said, while questioning how long people would continue “counting bodies” instead of holding those responsible accountable and bringing the deteriorating law-and-order situation under control.
The killings took place barely an hour before the United Naga Council announced its decision to suspend its four-month-old economic blockade along the national highways in Manipur.
Earlier, on the night of September 24, four Tangkhul Naga civilians were shot dead by suspected militants from Myanmar at Pilong village in Kamjong district, near the international border.
At least 13 people have been killed in separate gun attacks allegedly carried out by suspected militants in September across Tamenglong, Kangpokpi, Noney and Kamjong districts.
(With inputs from PTI)