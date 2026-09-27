Toll in militant firing in Manipur's Senapati rises to three with death of injured man in hospital

A 49-year-old man who was injured in a gun attack by suspected militants in Manipur’s Senapati district a day earlier died at a private hospital on Sunday, officials said.

Suspected militants had shot dead two Naga civilians and injured two others in Senapati district on Saturday. The injured, Adani Manio, 33, and Ashiho Sani, 49, were taken to a private hospital in the district for treatment.

Sani died at around 3 am, officials said. His body was subsequently taken to Senapati district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Former chief minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident and claimed that more than 60 people had been killed in Manipur this year.